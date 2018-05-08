Creating impact through content

There are thousands of social media content companies which have surfaced in the last couple of years

Social media marketing has always been about embracing the future and serving internet users with what serves them the best;whether it is using the input from tools which give companies a better in sight about their target audience or understanding their needs and bringing changes in the content served.While the term social media marketing was introduced in the year 1980,the definition of it has drastically changed in today’s times.

Today,content is posted forunderstanding needs,enhancing customer’s experience, research and development of a product, and the same goes forchangeswhich are incorporated by social media platforms

suchasFacebookandInstagram.

There are thousands of social media content companies which have surfaced in the last couple of years, and so the industry has witnessed enormous changes across various platforms.Briefly:

* Twitterwhich has over310 million monthly active users around the world andmorethan100millionusingitdaily, decided to increase its character limit to 280fromthe former140.

* Goingback to the timewhenInstagram started with stories, it gave the ‘swipe-up’featuretoverifiedprofilesand after awhile,itwas rolled out forall.The

same goes for the recent addition of‘highlights’.

* Facebookhasalwaysmovedtowards the goal of providing better user experiences;therefore, the regular policy was changed to reduce the reach of branded contentwhich spoils a user’s feed.

* Withanexistinguserbaseofover30 million,LinkedInhasemergedasthepreferred social networking site forprofessionals who want to interact with business professionals only instead of going

through all other content when signing intoanothersocialmediaplatform.Now, even LinkedIn users come across blog posts which improve an individual’s business acumen.

Content marketing hasalwaysbeenanother name for data-driven marketing.The number of sessions on awebsite, thenumberof shareson a post or the number of reactions from people

hasbeenusedtoanalyse the success of a content piece. Yet, changes are inevitable and assessment parameters have changed overthe course of time.

Necessity is the mother of all inventions or reimagination in today’s respect.An optimum business model is one which not onlyadapts to changing times but also comes upwithways that

are sustainable in the long run,no matter how disruptive the environment is.This bringsusto initiatives that content marketing companies have taken and plan to implement in the near future to

attract advertising and partnerships with brands.

Customerfeedback

Customer retention has been one of the essential pivots of an industry after demandandsupply.About80%ofInstagrammers today follow at least one brand from their handle; over 375

million communicate through Instagram Direct monthly and one out of every third internet user talks about a brand while posting about one’s life achievement. As per a survey conducted in 2016,89%ofmessages sent to brands were ignored.But how do you keep track of all conversations that millions of peopleare trying to make from all over the world?

Chat bots and social listening tools are new aids from the technology front which enable companies to be prompt, make their customers feel valued, analyse their comments (sentimental

analysis),track the impact created at the sametimeandleavealastingimpression in the target audience’s mind.

All that a brand expects from a content marketing company is to improve its products and services according to user preferences, and make customers feel connected to the brand.

Customer engagement Tricks like referrals,discount coupons on a specific purchase, cashback on credit card purchases, etc have become old when the combination of online and

offline marketing working in sync has become the newtrend. Different forms ofofflinemarketingactivitiessuchasQR code posters, standees, selfie contests

and many more have been observed latelywherethepotentialcustomertakes part in an event, and to reap benefits,shares the same on her/his social media handle. This helps brands to advertise theirproductonabroaderlevelthanjust

in thevirtualworld.

It creates an opportunity for content marketing firms to explore various creativeways inwhich they can reach out to a broaderaudience.Thiskindofactivityprovesbeneficial

forboth types of brands,onewhich has a negligible presence on social media and the other,whose followers are unaware of the brand’s activity in the world of

social media.

Inanutshell,itisaboutthesurvivalof the fittest and choosing a best-suited business model.The amalgamation of technologicalaidswithsocialmediaplatforms, and marketing campaigns

designed with a mix of both online and offline strategies are redefining the social media ecosystem. But with an uncertain future, you can be the next

innovatorwhobringsaboutamoreoptimum business model that decreases advertising cost and strengthens partnerships brands.

Praveen Singhal is co-founderand COO,WittyFeed