Creating cinematic and fairytale Wedding Story, Harpreet Bachher explains

Marriage is the onset of the unity and start of a new family and most importantly a lifelong commitment. It is an approach of oneness and needs to be documented especially.

Precious time is captured in the wedding and the cinematographers and photographers play pivotal roles in these events. Moments are captured by the clicks and the photography and when we go through the memories after years, it is only the quality photography that reminds us of those precious moments. The narration of the wedding like storytelling captures the real essence of the fairytale event.



Wedding Is Meant to Be Most Miraculous Affair of Your Life



No doubt, the story of the wedding is best narrated by the exclusive photographer who gives life to every minute. Be it any kind of wedding, make it a royal affair with the set of professional photographers who are entitled to capture everything through your fairytale day. Sometimes we feel that this much is important for the special day, The answer is Yes. A wedding photographer gives your soul and immortalises your wedding. As we are all aware that the bride to be is all decked up and before that, all the previous functions need to be captured most exquisitely as the bride has the special day that she and the groom will remember for life for the future generations as well. Today, the world is hi-tech and digital so the presence of the unique approach along with elegance is the essence of every wedding. This makes the wedding a complete special affair, a reminiscence and classy. Marriage is the onset of the unity and start of a new family and most importantly a lifelong commitment. It is an approach of oneness and needs to be documented especially.

The Wedding Story’s founder Harpreet Bachher



The Wedding Story’s founder Harpreet Bachher explains, “Specialised wedding cinematography gives a specialised experience to the lifelong affair. Every move of the bride and groom is captured along with the sound and sometimes a beautiful melodious background track that brings smiles to the faces of the people.”



“A capture along with video gives us the moments for life. It is the only element that will make you remember everything after years. A story that will be read again and again if the cinematography is beautiful and elaborate. Narration along with the romantic songs are required but that requires the proper sequence so that’s why the wedding photographer and cinematographer are the key,” Harpreet Bachher said.