Create the ideal balance between taste and health: Indulge in mindful binging

By Swati Jain, Food Technology Lead, Lil’Goodness

The most awaited festival of the year is just around the corner. It is that time of the year again when every house and every street and corner of the road is filled with colorful lights, delicacies and lots of sweets. While socializing is a part and parcel of this festival, it also brings with it an unavoidable food indulgence that takes a toll on your health.

Adopting the post-detox ritual

It’s always better to avoid over-indulgence in sweets and fried food, especially for people with conditions like diabetes and cholesterol issues. But if that is not possible, try adopting the post-detox ritual under which you can add detox drinks to your festive regime. There are so many detox drinks easily available in the market like green tea and other herbal teas. You can either opt for them or make your own at home with ingredients like cucumber, lemon, honey, ginger, etc. Increasing the water intake is always the best way to detox!

Balancing out the sugar and carbohydrates with fibers

To balance out all that extra sugar and carbohydrates, adding a dose of fiber is the best option. A bowl full of seasonal fruits will not only neutralize the unhealthy portion of the day but will also make you feel full which will help resist the guilt to some extent. However, a strong will is the best treatment for guilty pleasure!

Take some time out for a workout

Bloating is the most common after-effect of a festive binge. The best way to avoid it is to involve yourself in any type of physical activity before or after the celebrations. This will also help out in detoxing the body. Just 30-40 mins brisk walking can do wonders!

Keep a check on your health parameters

People with diabetes, heart issues and other co-morbidities should be extra careful about their diet during the festivals. Monitor your vitals and parameters like insulin and blood pressure regularly.

Mindful eating is the key

Shedding the inhibitions is quite a difficult task when your taste buds are tingling after watching all that festive binge. But creating a mindful binging experience for yourself and others can be the key. Be mindful of the calorie intake and be mindful of the ingredients of your sweets. The market is filled with healthy sweets as well. Try to fill your palette with delicacies made out of ingredients like jaggery, nuts and seeds.

Sharing is caring!

The festivals are all about bonding with your loved ones, sharing your space with them and making happy moments. This Diwali, share that one piece of a sweet with the other person. This will reduce the total calorie intake of that one piece for you and your loved ones as well.