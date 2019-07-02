Cownaldo! What happened when a cow joined football match? Watch viral video

When a cow joins the game, its beyond words!

Let’s head directly to Goa where an amazing incident took place. A defender got the possession of the football in a gully match and the players seem totally helpless in retrieving the ball, pretty common eh? Except that defender was a cow! Small gully football matches are a common sight, especially in Goa, the beach state of India. It is a very normal thing to see commoners playing football. But when a cow joins the game, its beyond words!

This is the funniest thing you will see today! pic.twitter.com/Kfz08Dka3Z — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2019

In a video shared by famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, a cow can be seen having the possession of the ball in a gully football match. The boys who were playing the football match in a common playground in Goa were surprised when they were interrupted by the cow. The cow somehow got the possession of the ball and was not ready to give up on it.

Despite numerous tries, the boys were unable to steal the ball from the cow-defender and when they got the possession of the ball they were chased relentlessly by the cow and eventually the cow was in possession of the ball again! The skills possessed by the cow appears so good that even Cristiano Ronaldo might have thought twice to steal the ball from her, pun intended.

Also to mention that the cow showed amazing dribbling skills and this is what left Harsha amazed and he shared the video on his twitter handle. The video which is over 2 minutes long has been viewed more than 6,73,000 times. Harsha’s tweet saw numerous reactions and was liked 59,000 times, retweeted 19,000 times and 2,000 people commented on it, at the time of writing this story.

Watch amazing ball possession by Cownaldo! — Abhi (@AbhishekGureja) July 1, 2019

Cow-onel Messi ???? — Kalyan ???? (@UpadhyayKalyan) July 2, 2019

The video went viral quite quickly and people commented on the dribbling skills of the cow by linking the cow with famous foot celebrities. Some of the comments wrote the cow as ‘Moosi’, ‘Gaaychung Bhutia’, ‘Cownaldo’, ‘Cow-o-nel Messi’.