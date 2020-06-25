Maharashtra: Hair salons to reopen from June 28

As many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses suffered due to the lockdown

Hair salons in Maharashtra will be allowed to reopen from June 28, after over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a state minister said on Thursday. State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that during the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to allow the salons to reopen with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) about hygiene and cleanliness.

“The hair salons will reopen. However, the use of sanitisers and face-masks will be mandatory for the hairdresser and the customer. Similarly, the cloth or towel used for one customer shall not be used for others,” he said. The salon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package, the minister said in his video message.

As many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses suffered due to the

lockdown, Wadettiwar added. The minister said that he raised the issue in the cabinet meeting and the chief minister agreed that the salons could reopen from June 28 with conditions about the SOPs.

Meanwhile, replying to a query, Mumbai city Gaurdian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that gyms and salons in the state

would be reopened soon. “Talks were held with the owners of salons and gyms last week. The SOPs and guidelines would be framed in the next couple of days. The gyms and salons will be opened soon,” he added.