Covid pandemic likely to delay nursery admissions in Delhi, anxious parents making repeated enquiries with schools

Parents in Delhi, worried about your child’s nursery admission? The Coronavirus pandemic has delayed the process of nursery school admission process in the national capital leaving the parents anxious for their kids’ future. The schools are waiting to hear from the Education department on the matter even as parents are making repeated queries with several private schools about the commencement of the admission process, the Indian Express reported. Last year, the Delhi Directorate of Education had released the admission schedule for Nursery, KG and Class 1by mid November and the application process had started off from November 29.

A top official in the education department told the Indian Express on the condition of anonymity that the proposal has been sent to the government, however, the admission schedule in all likelihood would be altered for this year. Principal of The Indian School in the city Tania Joshi told the Indian Express that her school started receiving queries regarding the availability of admission forms and the process of admission a week ago. She also said that as and when the Directorate of Education releases the schedule, ‘dos and don’ts for the criteria of admission.

There are about 1,700 private schools in the national capital that conduct their nursery admissions according to the directions laid by the Directorate of Education. However, there are few other private schools that conduct the admissions independently. One such school is the British School that is going to begin the registrations for admission from tomorrow. Similarly, admissions in private schools situated in the NCR region-Noida and Gurgaon- have also started as these schools are not governed by a streamline process like Delhi schools.

Third parties which assist parents to secure their kids’ admission into the schools of their choice are also getting flooded with queries from the anxious parents. Ayush Agarwal who operates the platform Schoollin told the Indian Express that he is receiving as many as five-six queries everyday. Sumit Vohra, who also looks after a large online community for nursery admissions, said that he is receiving up to 50 queries in a single day.