Covid hits 2020’s final festivity too! Restricted New Year’s Eve celebrations in many Indian cities; check details

Depending on the severity of Coronavirus outbreak, different cities have placed bans on clubbing or set a time frame for it. Representative Image

In the view of the Coronavirus outbreak, New Year’s celebrations will also not be the same as it has been for many years now. Many state governments have imposed restrictions that will allow people to welcome the new year in a much safer way. One of the most common restrictions imposed in all metropolitan cities is for partying outdoors. Depending on the severity of Coronavirus outbreak, different cities have placed bans on clubbing or set a time frame for it.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the government has asked people to keep the celebrations low-key and remaining inside homes is advised. All restaurants, bars and hotels will remain open only till 11 pm today and large gatherings cannot take place here. People are asked to hold small parties in the residential complexes only and maintain all social distancing norms. Apart from this, bursting firecrackers at midnight to mark the new year has also been disallowed. Also, the night time prohibitory orders, that were imposed on the back of preventing transmission of mutant coronavirus strain will also remain in place.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Disaster Management Authority has imposed a night curfew. In light of this, not more than five people can gather at a public place. The Delhi government has banned people from any new year celebration events, therefore, there will not be any gatherings at public places between 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1. Same goes for January 1 night as well. The Delhi Police will keep a check on any public events or terrace parties being organised on New Year’s Eve. If there is any short gathering, permissions have to be taken and failure in doing so will result in heavy penalty.

Kolkata

Kolkata, unlike other metropolitan cities, will have public functions on New Year’s eve and these functions will be on the ongoing anti-Agri Law protests in New Delhi. Some functions are also said to be on CAA protests and all events will take place with standard guidelines released for COVID-19 prevention.

Bangalore

Bangalore has also come up with norms that are to be followed on New Year’s eve. With the Coronavirus situation, the city officials said more than four people are not allowed in an open or public area. Also, the city has prohibited people from holding New Year’s Eve celebrations in their apartment or society. Restaurants will also allow people with advance booking.

Chennai

In Chennai, resorts that are located along the Old Mahabalipuram Road as well as on East Coast Road, are not allowed to have any new year party. Also, guests who are already staying in these resorts will be allowed to take these routes till the night. Also, other hotels, clubs or farmhouses and places on beaches are also not allowed to have any party.