COVID-19:’Well said!’ Ajay Devgn’s video on Aarogya Setu app goes viral; here’s PM Modi’s response

Coronavirus pandemic: PM Narendra Modi responds to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s video on Twitter! Helping the government in its outreach programme for Aarogya Setu app, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has released a video on Twitter encouraging people to download the mobile app on their smartphone to fight effectively against Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has also promoted the extensive use of the mobile app took note of Devgn’s effort and shared his video from his official twitter account.

Patting the back of the actor, PM Modi wrote, “Well said Devgn, the app protects us, our family and the whole country.” Modi also urged people to download the app to strengthen the fight against Covid-19.

Instead of promoting the Coronavirus protection app in a formal promotion setup, Devgn went for an over one minute long video which makes it an interesting watch. Using Indian cinema’s time and tested double-role trope, on one hand Devgn plays his usual self working out in the gym when Setu- the bodyguard, also played by Devgn, enters the scene. Setu requests Devgn to appoint him as his body guard and a series of question-answer follows which spreads awareness about the utility of the Aarogya Setu app. To bring the point home, Devgn asks people to download the mobile application on their device to save themselves from the spread of Coronavirus.

Along with the video Devgn also posted a thankyou note for the Prime Minister writing, “Thanks PM Modi for creating a personal bodyguard for each and every individual of the country in the form of Aarogya Setu mobile app.” He also added a hashtag #SetuMeraBodyguard along with the video.

The video garnered heaps of praise from the fans of Devgn who shared the video along with their love for their favourite actor. As usual, the video garnered even more visibility on the internet after PM Modi shared the video which was later re-tweeted by lakhs of fans of PM Modi.

Well said @ajaydevgn. Aarogya Setu protects us, our family and the nation. Download the App and strengthen the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/W8ZMyEWfRy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

On a lighter note, the video message not only spreads awareness about the mobile app but also gave Devgn a creative opportunity to showcase his acting skills during the lockdown.