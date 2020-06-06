Covid-19: Will people visit religious places opening from Monday? Here’s what survey reveals

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, looked at people’s willingness to visit various public spaces when they are opened post relaxations. (IE photo)

More than 50 per cent of respondents said they will not visit religious places once they are opened from June 8 to prevent themselves from getting infected by COVID-19, a recent survey said.

The Centre had on May 30 said ‘Unlock-1’ will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, looked at people’s willingness to visit various public spaces when they are opened post relaxations. It received 32,000 responses on four questions.

A total of 8,681 people replied to a question if they would be visiting places of worship once they are opened to which 57 per cent said they will desist from visiting such places for the next 30 days as these venues do not offer much scope of social distancing and thus, they may end up contracting the infection.

”While 32 per cent said they will be going to these places, 11 per cent were unsure about the same,” the survey said.

A total of 8, 616 people responded to a question if they will be visiting hotels to which 10 per cent said they would go to such places in the next 30 days, while 81 per cent said they will not be visiting any hotel for at least a month, it said. Hospitality sector has been hit the most due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the world.

Around 74 per cent of 8,459 respondents said they will not be visiting their favorite restaurant in the city for the next one month even if they were open due to the fear of contracting the infection.

”On being asked if they would be visiting malls when they are reopened for public, 70 per cent of 8,354 respondents replied in the negative, while 21 per cent said they would give it a try. Nine per cent were unsure about it,” the survey said. As per the new guidelines issued by the Union health ministry, gaming arcades, play areas and cinema halls in malls will stay closed.

”Looking at the coronavirus scare, people are sceptical of visiting malls so that they could keep themselves and their family safe. More and more people are choosing to get things delivered to their homes instead of going out so that their exposure to the infection could be reduced,” Akshay Gupta, General Manager, LocalCircles said.