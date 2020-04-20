COVID-19: What precautions to take when visiting grocery store?

One of the most important things to remember is to maintain distance with others in the store.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Visiting grocery stores and not sure what precautions should be taken? While there is a nationwide lockdown across the country, people can still go out to buy the grocery. Buying an essential product at this particular time is necessary but at the same time it can prove to be risky and calls for precautionary measures. The more measures one will take to protect themselves against the novel Coronavirus, the risk of getting the infection is less likely. Just a few simple precautions that are taken everywhere, applies for visiting a grocery store too.

One of the most important things to remember is to maintain distance with others in the store. One should ensure that it is crucial to maintain a distance of six feet (one metre) from another person at the store. Also, it is to note that even for grocery shopping, only one person is allowed to get it, therefore, it is recommended to go alone. Apart from this, a person’s mouth and nose should be covered with either a surgical mask or any other homemade mask, as directed by the government guidelines. Using gloves at a grocery store finds no mention, therefore, can be avoided.

Anyone visiting the grocery store, ideally should carry their own sanitizer even though many stores provide one for the visitors. The sanitizer is to be used while entering the store and while exiting the store. Maintaining hand hygiene by washing hands with water and soap should be followed, once the person reaches home. The hands are advised to be washed again after the groceries are unpacked. The hands should be washed for at least 20 seconds and the sanitizer used should have minimum of 60 per cent of alcohol content.

As far as groceries are concerned, they are safe if they are in a sealed container. For others, if the items are used before 72 hours after the purchase, it needs to be disinfected with a wipe of washed properly depending upon the item. It is important to wash fruits and vegetables properly with water. This is because the Coronavirus has an ability to stay on a surface for up to 72 hours. If the product is used after three days, the presence of virus or its residual is unlikely. Meanwhile, there has been no evidence that says a person can get infection from consuming food. For a safe way of buying groceries, the above mentioned measures are needed to be taken care of.