COVID-19 treatment: Kudos! How doctors and nurses work inside hospital wards without sleep or rest;details

Doctors and nurses working in hospitals wards with the Coronavirus patients, have been going through a hard time.

COVID-19: Kudos to doctors and nurses working in gruelling shifts and barely getting enough sleep or rest! Wondering how do they work in a COVID-19 ward? Doctors and nurses working in hospitals and that too in wards with the Coronavirus patients, have been going through a hard time and are completely exhausted by the time their day ends. According to a report by the IE, many nurses, when they go back to their block to sleep, have stretch marks and bruises on their face due to wearing the masks and goggles stretched across their faces continuously. Not only this, in some cases, the limbs ache too from wearing PPE suits which may be available in a smaller size. The report said that healthcare workers dread taking a shower too as that would moisturize their body and increase the risk of infection if they have any viral residual on their body.

Not only this, the report said, citing a nurse, that some sleep in hospital laboratories which do not have bathrooms but just three toilets. Therefore, to take a shower, they have to use the jet spray. Moreover, the report added many wash their clothes there only and all the nurses who wash their clothes at the same place are all exposed to COVID-19 patients throughout the day. This worries them more about catching Coronavirus but they cannot help but take a painkiller and sleep at night.

The report also highlighted some doctors are consuming a dose of hydroxychloroquine, a drug which is used to boost immunity and is currently being used for the Coronavirus treatment. This is despite the fact that the treatment has not been proven and has side effects, according to the report. Meanwhile, some doctors are not even taking this drug.

At a time when conditions are such, healthcare workers still set aside their fears, and keep working everyday to ensure proper treatment for patients. As the number of cases have increased beyond 8,000, the burden on doctors and nurses has increased and they are overworked too, the report said. In India, the government is now dedicating complete hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. Six hospitals in the National Capital has been declared for Coronavirus.