COVID-19: Tourism in Kerala’s Kumarakom set to revive! Hotels step up with holistic safety norms like ‘sun gazing’

Kumarakom backwaters: Good news for travellers and nature enthusiasts! Your next trip to Kumarakom can be an escape into serenity! With so many places to visit in Kumarakom, this is a relief for all those who have been longing to step out of their homes.

A report in Manorama indicates that Kumarakom houseboats and Kumarakom hotels are finally opening to travellers and visitors. Kumarakom house boat owners are cited as saying they are now observing all safety protocols while taking out tourists on houseboats to enjoy Kumarakom backwaters. Indeed, the overall loss they faced during the pandemic has been pegged at Rs 10 crore over the last six months, as per the aforementioned report.

Kumarakom hotels: No monsoon tourism due to pandemic

Kumarakom hotels and resorts have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Monsoon tourism, which typically brings in the most number of tourists to Kumarakom, turned out to be a huge dampener this year for the same reason.

Is Kumarakom worth visiting?

Think ‘Kumarakom’ and travellers turn dreamy-eyed at once! Scenic landscapes, serene boat trips across Vembanad lake and nature’s greenery all around seem like a dream come true, particularly after most travellers have been staying back inside their homes and being cautious with travel plans. Most travellers across the country and the globe have apprehensions about traveling amidst the pandemic.

Where to stay in Kumarakom?

Travellers have plenty of enticing options. From budget-friendly, eco-friendly home stays with homely food options to small hotels and premium luxury hotels, there is a decent range to choose from. The official websites of most Kumarakom hotels and resorts are updated to keep you informed about the safety norms they are already adhering to.

Kumarakom Lake Resort, on its official website, takes you through the detailed COVID-19 measures that it has undertaken. This includes stringent cleaning and sanitisation of all guest rooms, high contact points and common areas, availability of infrared thermometers at the hotel reception to conduct checks, medical masks and gloves for all guests, hand sanitisers at all areas and regular training of employees with regard to hand hygiene.

Notably, the official website of Coconut Lagoon, Kumarakom has a downloadable ‘COVID-19 Action Plan’ which takes the reader through physical and mental well being practices while staying there. Tips include the following:

1. Drink water as soon as you wake up.

2. Sun gazing recommended to boost immunity naturally.

3. Walking barefoot, also referred to as grounding, for at least 20 mins on actual earth soil is recommended to let you connect directly and naturally with the earth’s energy. This is highly recommended for stress relief and to stimulate the body.

4. Eat meals on time and avoid inflammatory foods.

5. Drink water at room temperature.

6. Practice pranayama techniques and Bhramari, followed by meditation or observe silence.

7. Take a bath in neutral temperature water.

8. Engage in recreational activities that relax your mind and body.

9. Get sufficient sleep.

Time stands still as the scenic splendour of Kumarakom soaks up a traveller’s senses. This is the place where you can feel the magic of sunrise and sunset, birds of diversity that will get you curious to see more and as you enjoy all of this.

However, not all premium Kumarakom resorts are taking the risk of reopening.

The Zuri Kumarakom, Kerala Resort & Spa shows on its official website that they are taking no chances when it comes to the safety of their guests. The Zuri Kumarakom is renowned for impeccable hospitality standards, its mouth watering cuisine, particularly seafood and they also showcase local culture and scenic splendour amidst world class amenities. Currently, the Zuri Kumarakom remains closed.

A word of caution: Travellers need to exercise utmost caution as one’s safety lies in the choices that are made. Social distancing remains key to safety. A decision to travel to scenic destinations may offer a welcome respite from the fear-struck world but this has to be in tandem with following guidelines and reaffirming one’s sense of responsibility with regard to everyone’s safety including one’s own.