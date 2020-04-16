COVID-19: ‘To all food service workers, thank you!’ Google’s latest doodle wins the internet; details

Not all heroes wear capes, some also wear gloves, hairnets and masks, Google said.

COVID-19:Google’s latest doodle wins the Internet as it thanks all food service workers! Search engine giant Google is also doing its bit to express gratitude towards the people engaged in essential services during the Coronavirus pandemic. In its latest doodle, Google has modified the logo of the company to express love towards the people engaged in the food industry during the Covid-19 crisis. The logo has been designed in such a way that a chef, immersed in preparing sumptuous food, appears at the end of the logo. Now isn’t that a cool visual depiction to thank food service workers!

The search engine put a nice caption along with the doodle as well on its twitter account. Not all heroes wear capes, some also wear gloves, hairnets and masks, Google said. It also expressed its gratitude to the food services around the world for keeping people fed.

The doodle doesn’t look like just another product of rehashing an alphabet here and there to convey the basics. Rather, when one looks at it more carefully one could see the symbols are carefully used to convey the changes the pandemic has brought to the food industry.

Lots of take-home packages are spread around the chef which signifies that the pandemic has turned the culture of dining out upside down and people have been forced to order at home. The alphabet ‘e’ has been used in such a manner that it looks like the sign of the internet. Apart from ordering food online and making e-payments, internet has played the role of a saviour during the biggest health crisis of the century. One could only shudder at the frightening thought of crores of people locked up in their homes without internet to complete their work on and keep the economy going.

Over the next two weeks, the company will use its doodles to honour other professionals engaged in the essential services including health workers, cops, sanitation workers and pharmacists.