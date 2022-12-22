COVID-19: These states issue guidelines and measures to control coronavirus spike; Check full list here

India COVID-19 Latest Update: While the number of COVID-19 cases increased in China and other countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the coronavirus situation in India and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. After a spike in COVID cases in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China, the Union Health Ministry urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid-19 to keep track of the emerging variants.

BF.7 cases in India

In India, the first case of BF.7 was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. Two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one has been reported from Odisha.

Random sample testing of international passengers

The random sample testing of international air passengers at all airports across the country has been started in India. Many states have also issued coronavirus advisories for the people and asked them to wear face masks in public places.

Check state-wise COVID advisory here:

Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an emergency meeting today amid a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases. He has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will form a task force or a committee to study the evolving coronavirus situation. “We will coordinate with the Centre on this. As suggested by the leader of the opposition, we will form a task force or a committee to keep an eye on the evolving situation and make suggestions. We will definitely implement these suggestions,” Fadnavis said.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state and stepped-up preparedness. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has asked all the Chief Medical Officers of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigilance. “Go out only by wearing a mask–exercise caution. Follow the directions,” he said.

Karnataka:

Issuing the COVID-19 advisory, the Karnataka government said it will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world. The state government will be responsible to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines.

Kerala:

As per the Kerala government’s COVID advisory, people have been urged to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although COVID-19 cases are less in the state. The government has asked people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of COVID-19.