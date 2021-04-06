Covid-19 surge: Delhi imposes night curfew from today; check what’s allowed and what’s not

The night curfew will be effective from 10 pm to 5 am. (Photo source: IE)

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from April 5 to April 30. The night curfew will be effective from 10 pm to 5 am. The decision has been taken considering the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The night curfew, according to officials, has been imposed to disperse the crowd from restaurants, nightclubs, bars, pubs, and party venues.

The government said that essential services and movement of emergency vehicles have been exempted from the night curfew.

Earlier on April 2, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that night curfew is not a solution to control the rise in COVID-19 cases. Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government was not in the favour of the night curfew and had said that it does not plan to impose it.

In the wake of night curfew in the national capital, here’s is what will be allowed and what not post 10 pm.