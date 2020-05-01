COVID-19: Shop owners, vendors not wearing masks? Ahmedabad civic body to fine Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000

As many as115 super spreaders in the city have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Not wearing masks in Ahmedabad can cost you dearly! For shopkeepers, vendors or shopping mall employees, watch out for the penalties of not following the rules! The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to increase the fine imposed on super spreaders if they are found to be not wearing face masks. The decision, which would be implemented from May 1, was taken on Wednesday, according to a report in IE. Super spreaders include vegetable and fruit vendors, shopkeepers and employees at supermarkets, the report added.

The IE report quoted AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra as saying that the vegetable and fruit vendors who are found without masks would be fined at least Rs 2,000, while shopkeepers at milk booths and grocery stores would be charged with a fine of Rs 5,000. Violations found at supermarkets would lead to a fine of Rs 50,000, the commissioner was quoted as saying.

Making measures even stricter, the commissioner said that owners and employees who are found without masks, the licence of such shops would be suspended for a period of three months.

Wearing of masks has been compulsory by the AMC from April 13 and the municipal body has fixed a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 or imprisonment of up to 3 years on violation of the rule. Moreover, on April 20, the civic body also started a campaign focusing on the super spreaders, who are people coming in contact with a large number of people due to the nature of their jobs.

The civic body also started distributing free sanitizers and cotton masks to vendors all over the city. The Urban Community Department of the AMC has procured as many as 3.5 lakh cotton masks with the help of women self-help groups (SHGs), the IE report further stated.

The state on Tuesday issued guidelines for self isolation and they have been implemented from Wednesday, the report said. The commissioner was quoted as saying that if a patient is mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, they can either isolate themself at home or a covid-care centre. If the patient is diagnosed to be more serious, the patient can decide between a government or a private hospital, the guidelines say.