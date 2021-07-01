Covid-19: Rs 5-lakh gold face mask! UP’s ‘Golden Baba’ dons this pricey face covering to fight Coronavirus

The cost of the mask Sengar paid turned out to be Rs 5 lakh. Image: ANI

Masks are the new normal. You must have seen fancy masks that are tailor-made and go well with the clothes people wear. Then there are masks that have embroideries as people use them for celebrations or weddings. In a first, a mask made of gold is being used. Manoj Sengar, who is also known as ‘Manojanand Maharaj’ and is infamous as ‘Golden Baba’ has gotten himself a mask made of gold. The cost of the mask Sengar paid turned out to be a good Rs 5 lakh, ANI said in a tweet.

According to the tweet, Sengar said that people have not been wearing their masks properly. The second wave was deadly. Therefore, going forward, Sengar is expecting the golden mask to help him. “This mask is triple coated, sanitized, and can sustain for 3 years,” ANI quotes Sengar as saying.

Masks hold great importance in people’s lives now as they provide protection against the novel Coronavirus infection. The stress on its importance cannot be enough given that India is expecting a third wave of Covid-19 infection, shortly after it witnessed the second wave with the immeasurable impact that devastated lives, livelihoods, and hospital infrastructure.

Till last year, people were asked to wear their masks properly. However, with growing risks, more transmission rates, the Indian government has urged people to wear double masks. This will allow small aerosols that are infected to spread to others. To put in perspective, N95 masks are standard masks that WHO has recommended followed by surgical masks. Two layers of good old surgical masks worn properly without leaving any scope for direct air to enter can turn out to be quite effective against Covid-19 infection.

It is crucial for people to just wear their masks in a proper manner (which does not necessarily have to be fancy) to prevent transmission and get themselves vaccinated before the third wave strikes the country.