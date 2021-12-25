  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 21 new ‘Omicron’ cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan is 244, the official said. 

Written By PTI
One of the patients is from Maharashtra.
Rajasthan has reported 21 new cases of ‘Omicron’, taking the number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 43, an official said.Of these, 11 are from Jaipur, six from Ajmer and three from Udaipur.

One of the patients is from Maharashtra. Results from National Institute of Virology Pune showed all of them positive for Omicron, a spokesperson of the health department said on Saturday.

Among these infected, five had returned from foreign countries while three others had come in contact with foreign travellers.

Of the total 43 cases of Omicron in the state, 28 are from Jaipur, seven from Ajmer, four from Sikar, three from Udaipur, and the other being the patient from Maharashtra.The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan is 244, the official said. 

