COVID-19: Noida, Gurgaon residents take note! 4 localities each removed from hotspot list

Coronavirus Lockdown: Noida, Gurgaon residents take note! Days after putting more than 29 localities under stringent containment measures, the Noida authorities have on Thursday lifted restrictions from four areas. Similarly, Gurgaon administration has also lifted containment measures from four areas which were under complete lockdown, IE reported. However, at the same time around seven new areas in Greater Noida have been added on the hotspot list and will be completely sealed. The decision was taken after no new cases of Coronavirus emerged from these areas for successive days.

The areas in Noida were removed from the list as no new cases were reported from these four areas in the last 28 days, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas LY told HT.

Days before, the administration had completely sealed the hotspot areas which had reported a lot of Covid-19 positive cases. Unlike the nationwide lockdown, people in these areas were not even allowed to go out to buy essential things like grocery, medicine and vegetables. The administration had said that even essential items would be delivered at the doorstep of these people.

In Noida, the administration has removed Sector 30, Sector 41 and two residential societies in Sectors 100 and 78 from the list. At the same time it has added seven areas from Greater Noida namely 14th Avenue Gaur City, Shatabdi Rail Vihar in Sector 62, Eta 1 Greater Noida, Sector 50, Eldeco Utopia Sector 93A, Silver City Pi 2 and Kulsera Village to the list.

The areas which have been put off the list in Gurgaon include Nirvana Country, Emaar Palm Gardens, Palam Vihar, and Laburnum Society. Gurgaon has not reported any new case of Coronavirus for the last six days. The other areas in Gurgaon which still remain in danger include Sun City, Sector 39, Devi Lal Colony, Fazilpur Jharsa village, Pataudi’s ward 11, and Raipur village in Sohna.