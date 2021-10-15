Covid-19: Mumbai witnesses spike in daily cases, highest since July 26

Mumbai witnessed the third highest single-day number in the last 14 days with 546 new cases and five deaths

Covid-19 cases have started increasing in Mumbai yet again ever since the festive season started with Ganesh Chaturthi. On Thursday the numbers hit 5,317 active cases mark, the highest number since July 26. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department meanwhile said that they are also expecting a post-Dussehra spike in numbers as people attend Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations.

BMC officials, however, maintains that the cases are not yet a cause for concern and most of the population of the metro are at least partially vaccinated. And nearly half has taken both the vaccine doses.

Mumbai witnessed the third highest single-day number in the last 14 days with 546 new cases and five deaths. The Maharashtra relaxed Covid restrictions from august 15. A BMC official said there has been a slight increase in daily cases since the offices opened and public gatherings started. Moreover, people lowered their guards and rushed for shopping ahead of the Ganeshutsav leading to crowded marketplaces and lack of social distancing. From September daily positive cases reached the 500-mark compared to the August 300 mark. Number of sealed buildings increased from 48 to 57 in the last two days. Positivity rate has also increased to 1,4 per cent in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, BMC has barred darshan of Ganesha idols at pandals and restricted garba-dandiya night Durga Puja gatherings in the city. The state government, however, relaxed the upper limit of 200 attendees at gatherings in closed spaces but the limit of not more than 50 per cent capacity of the venue remains.

Moreover, the civic body is now preparing for vaccination of the young below 18 years of age. There are 30 lakh children between 2 and 18 years of age and the detailed guidelines will be out soon. The process will start as soon as the Union government comes up with detailed guidelines.

Moreover, 1,500 staffers have been trained for the purpose Paediatric wards have been set up to counter the adverse impact of vaccines that can be treated. Guidelines from the central government are awaited.