COVID-19: Make your own creative mask, win a cash prize! Innovative challenge by Kerala Police

Innovative new challenge by Kerala Police! In one of their latest campaigns to encourage the use of face masks to reduce COVID-19 spread, Kerala Police has created a new challenge for people to participate while in lockdown. The challenge will award Rs 5000 prize money to the participant who makes the most attractive family mask. Not just that, there’s also a Rs 3000 consolation prize for a beautifully designed face mask. The family winning the award will be featured on the website of the police. Notably, the state government has forbidden people to step out without wearing a proper face mask. That’s the latest initiative to curb coronavirus spread. Kerala Police have started to levy Rs 200 fine on those who breach the order.

So, what makes the Kerala Police’s new mask challenge interesting? The police officers are hoping the new campaign would inspire people to come up with creative ideas during the lockdown to create unique types of masks. In a way, this is a good campaign to get everyone creatively involved and aware as well. The cops are also of the view that think people could get imaginative and even come up with ideas for indigenous mask design. People should now realize the value of wearing a mask, the department has said.

Across the world, the ‘Kerala model’ has won praise in fighting coronavirus and is now an international topic of research and study. In this success story, the efficacy of the state’s health arm, the doctors’ skills, medical care services, educational and social awareness are cited as factors. The role of Kerala Police, the government’s law and order arm, has been enormous, not only in preserving order in society, but in a number of unknown areas, to support the efforts to fight COVID-19 from spreading further.

The state police stood up in times of crisis although the response to a pandemic was not included in the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). Confronted with an entirely new question, with no prior experience, the police department fell into the grind to make sure the lockout orders were followed. The police enforced a near-total lockdown to ensure the virus was fully arrested by strictly legal means, high voltage advertising campaigns and finding the cooperation of the people.

With this unique mask challenge, Kerala Police looks to boost people’s awareness levels and creative quotient as well!