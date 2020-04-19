COVID-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from April 20; details

In order to stop the spread of Covid-19, private taxis, cabs and auto rickshaws will not be allowed to run May 3.

COVID-19 lockdown relaxation with limited restrictions set to come into effect from April 20th! In tune with the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home ministry has issued guidelines about the relaxation of restrictions from Monday. While extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3, PM Modi had announced that restrictions will be eased in some areas which have not reported any new cases in the last few days from April 20. PM Modi had also said that the easing of relaxations would be rolled back immediately in any new cases emerged in these areas.

Going one step at a time, the government has decided to carefully ease only limited restrictions lest the situation goes out of its hands. The guidelines announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs are as follows, according to an HT report:

1. With regard to Private vehicles, the guidelines say that private vehicles will be allowed to ply only in rare circumstances with not more than 2 persons in a car. As far as two wheelers are concerned, no pillion riders will be allowed on the two wheelers. The guidelines have laid emphasis on the fact that only in emergency and rare circumstances, private vehicles will be allowed to run.

2. In order to stop the community spread of Covid-19, private taxis, cabs and auto rickshaws will not be allowed to run before the lockdown ends on May 3. Chances of the spread of the virus are more in cabs and taxis which are used by many people. However, if one needs to get her bike, scooter or car repaired then the mechanics will be available from Monday.

3. In order to slowly get the economy back on its feet, the government has allowed employers to call their employees to offices. Companies involved in IT services can call a maximum of 50 per cent of their workforce while other industries can only call 33% of their workforce from Monday. Maintaining a distance of more than 10 feet between employees while working has been recommended. Face masks have also been made compulsory for employees working in offices. As far as the pick and drop of the employees is concerned, only big and spacious vehicles will be allowed to pick and drop employees to and from their homes in order to maintain distance amongst them.

4. People who are above 65 and those who have kids below the age of five years in their family should not be called to their offices by their employers the guidelines say.

5. E-commerce services will be allowed to deliver only essential supplies, the new notification released by the MHA has clarified. Kirana stores can also remain open on the condition of maintaining social distance.

6. One of the biggest employment generation sectors in the country, the construction sector has also been allowed to function from Monday onwards. However, contractors will not be allowed to ferry labourers from other states and cities.

7. Electricians, plumbers and mechanics have been exempted from the restrictions taking into consideration the scorching weather. Courier services, DTH operators and electric appliances repairing will also be permitted from tomorrow onwards.

8. Transport of essential items in cargo trains and flights will continue unabated, the guidelines have added.

9. All emergency services including the ATMs, hospitals, banks, petrol pumps, CNG stations, pharmacy shops and other services will keep functioning smoothly.