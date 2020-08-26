COVID-19: Kerala’s Onam festival shopping muted this year as people turn cautious

Kerala’s much loved festival Onam is just a few days away!

Onam festival 2020: Kerala’s much loved festival Onam is just a few days away but none of the usual festival related activities seem to be evident across the state. Shops are not brimming with customers. Shoppers, who tend to be on a buying spree as Onam discounts are usually plenty for textiles, white goods and so many items, are reluctant to spend. Typically, families in Kerala buy ‘Onakodi’, which consists of mostly new clothes for all members of the family and this shopping usually happens during Onam. This time, people are cautious of both venturing out of their homes and spending.

Kerala’s gold jewellery stores that usually witness a surge in demand are seeing lacklustre sales too. It is as though the festival sales is losing its sheen at a time when it is required most, particularly for traders who are waiting for festive occasions such as Onam.

Onam festive discounts and traditional food items

The enticing scent of Onam food fairs across different stalls in the city, the constant rush of people as they have much to prepare for, the stunning floral carpets that welcome shoppers, the busy flower vendors who are most sought after during this festive week, seem to be muted this year. Across the state, this is also a time when traditional food items such as pappadam, lime and mango varieties of pickles, banana chips, readymade payasam of different varieties are in huge demand as families stock up for the Onam celebrations at home. This time, most families are making their food preparations at home and in case of placing orders, they are doing so with extreme caution.

During Onam, the flower market sees huge demand as floral carpets are not just adorning offices, shops, companies and educational institutions but every home across the state. Given the COVID-19 pandemic and reports of increasing cases in the state, people are reluctant to buy flowers to decorate their homes or to make ‘pookalams’ by buying from flower vendors.

Gearing up for a simple and lacklustre Onam is not something that Keralites are used to. Perhaps the reality also strikes that now festivals can be enjoyed by families with minimum external inputs and maximum home made items. Not just for safety and safeguarding one’s family but also for a more sustainable lifestyle going forward!