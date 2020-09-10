COVID-19 impacts Mysore Dasara celebrations, event to be ‘low-key’; details

The procession will take place within the Mysore palace premises with five elephants only.

Coronavirus impacts Dasara celebrations in Karnataka! After taking a toll on all major festival celebrations since March, it looks like Dasara celebrations this year will be affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. In Karnataka, the government has decided the Dasara celebrations of Mysore (which are world famous) to be looked at as a low-key event. According to a report by The IE, the decision was taken unanimously by all three Deputy CMs, other ministers, along with top government officials in a high level meeting. Yuva Dasara, popular food mela, sports meet and cultural events will be held, the report quoted Chief Minister Yediyurappa as saying. The decision has been taken to prevent public gatherings on the back of Coronavirus pandemic.

It is to note that the Jumbo Savari, where elephants carry idols of deities, will also be restricted as per the regulations set by the state government. The procession will take place within the Mysore palace premises with five elephants only and this will be done on Vijayadashami or Dussehra. The government plans to light up the city using electric lights, the report said.

The Dasara festivities are slated to be held from October 17 to 27. Each year, an estimated 10 lakh people come to attend the festive season in the city.

The budget for Dasara celebrations has also been reduced. Usually, the government spends around Rs 50 crore every year on an average for Dasara celebrations, however, this year, a budget of Rs 10 crore has been announced for festivities. The Chief Minister stated that representatives of the state’s ‘Covid warriors’ will be invited to the event and will be facilitated for their contribution in the battle against Coronavirus. These warriors include sanitation workers, healthcare workers- doctors, nurses, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, as well as police personnels. These warriors will be lighting the lamp instead of popular personalities who are invited every year as the state’s guests.

Notably, the event will be organised in a simple manner that will focus on avoiding crowds and promote social distancing. This will also reduce the burden on the government whose hands are already buried in pandemic-related duties, the report highlighted.