COVID-19 impact on dining out: From meal boxes to quarantine greenhouses, Dutch make eating out more fun!

Eating out: Dutch restaurants and eateries step up with innovative solutions! Eating out has become a scary choice to make for those who want to get out and grab something delicious to eat. As Indian restaurants and eateries are gradually opening up to cautious clients, countries like the Netherlands and Australia are promoting their eating out and restaurant culture in creative ways.

For instance, Amsterdam catapulted into the spotlight in May 2020 following reports of a restaurant opening with ‘quarantine greenhouses’ with individual pods for diners to enjoy a good meal while adhering to social distancing norms.

COVID-19 impact: Dutch restaurants offer out-of-the-box solutions

The Dutch restaurants used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to ‘give back’ to the society and their local communities. From providing meal boxes to local neighbourhoods to arranging food takeaway festivals and organizing reading dinners as well as brunches, alongwith hosting online cookery classes for children, Dutch News reported online.

Want to enjoy your own quarantine cooking? Netherlands’ ‘The Good Companion’ delivers a fish box to prepare a delectable seafood meal. For vegetarians, there is an entire shopping package offered by ‘Support your locals’.

These are some of the out-of-the-box initiatives that have been spearheaded by Resto Vanharte, a Dutch foundation which sets up and supports restaurants that have a social mission.

No matter where one is located in the Netherlands, Breda’s ‘Frontaal Brewery’ sends its signature #StayStrongBeer package with an irresistible offer- 12 beers priced at 30 euros and the shipping is free!

Australians welcome dining out

Australia is also supporting the reopening of their restaurants. In Sydney, restaurants can host only up to ten customers and adhere to social distancing rules. Restaurant owners in Sydney have taken to Instagram to share the positive support they are receiving from their guests particularly over the weekend.

Melbourne is transforming its footpaths into open air dining spaces to revive its restaurant businesses from the brink of bankruptcy.

Worldwide, the lockdown forced upon the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge financial and emotional toll across all businesses and local communities, particularly the restaurant and hospitality segments. As cities across the globe are now gradually springing back to life, the culture of eating out may also undergo sea-change as it evolves with safety protocols.