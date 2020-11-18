  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 impact: Kolkata’s mithai sales muted this festive season even as cost of preparation goes up

By: |
November 18, 2020 2:46 PM

As the lockdown restrictions have been eased across the country, many people have still been cautious this festive season.

As people are working from home, corporate orders have also gone down.

Kolkata’s mithai sales witness muted demand this festive season! As the lockdown restrictions have been eased across the country, many people have still been cautious this festive season. Usually on festive days for Diwali and Bhai Dooj, sweet sales are on a surge but this year people restrained themselves on buying sweets as well. In Kolkata, the sales were 30 per cent less than what they usually have been in the previous years. According to a report by The IE, while the situation was not good earlier, they were improving eventually. However, the sentiments have still remained dampened when compared to pre-COVID times. Citing Sudip Mullick of Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick Sweets, the report highlighted that the sales were dull this year.

People have been taking sweets to greet family and friends at auspicious times like Diwali. The physical meets have been reduced significantly in order to prevent Coronavirus transmission. Since no one is visiting their relatives this year, they are not even purchasing sweets. Infact, as people are working from home, corporate orders have also gone down.

Related News

With festive season, the shopkeepers were hoping to get their businesses back on track but they were forced to lower their sweet production. Even during Durga puja, they could do around 50 per cent of their business but now it has come down to 30 per cent only. According to sellers, the cost of preparation has also gone up for rosogulla, sandesh and other varieties of sweets that Kolkata is famous for. But sellers are not able to increase their prices as there is no demand in the state.

Hoping to prevent wastage, the sweet production has been reduced. In the northern area of Kolkata, there aren’t any substantial orders in the last ten days. Small-scale sweet sellers had also pinned their hop

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. COVID-19 impact Kolkata’s mithai sales muted this festive season even as cost of preparation goes up
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Is Arvind Kejriwal govt imposing ‘mini lockdown’ in Delhi markets? Here’s what Manish Sisodia has to say
2COVID-19: India’s daily recoveries more than fresh infections for over 1.5 months
3Pakistan allocates $100 million for advance procurement of COVID-19 vaccine