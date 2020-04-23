COVID-19: Great move! Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar to release a tribute song for doctors, nurses on Friday

The snippet of the song was shared by both the actor and the director. (Image: IE)

Coronavirus in India: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar set to dedicate song to doctors and nurses! During this lockdown, several celebrities have come forth with different ways to entertain their fans while also appreciating the doctors and nurses who are at the frontline of this fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Now, actor Akshay Kumar and director Karan Johar have a song coming out on Friday, dedicated to the hardworking doctors and nurses.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Akshay Kumar announced that the tribute song called “Teri Mitti” would be released at 12:30 pm on Friday. The announcement was also captioned by a few heartfelt lines in which the actor wrote that it is rightly said that at the time of need, it’s only our own people who help us, because in this grave situation, the doctors of our country, wearing white coats, are the line of defence against the virus, acting no less than the soldiers who guard the borders of the country.

Director Karan Johar also posted about the upcoming release of the tribute song and wrote that the doctors are fighting so that the people of the country can stay safe and for this act of theirs, we will always be grateful to them.

The snippet of the song was shared by both the actor and the director. A modified version of the song “Teri Mitti” from Akshay Kumar’s film “Kesari”, the song’s lyrics, originally written from the perspective of the soldiers on the border, have now been changed to praise the doctors. The two lines from the snippet roughly translate to say that the khaki uniform of our Army men has now changed to the white coat labs worn by the doctors.

Actor Akshay Kumar has been one of the celebrities leading the Bollywood brigade in their contribution to the global pandemic, and he has earlier collaborated with actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal for a song called “Muskurayega India”, which expresses hope for a better time. Apart from this, on his own end, the actor has donated Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES fund, and has donated Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacturing of rapid testing kits, personal protective equipments and masks.