Covid-19: Google doodle series which thanked essential workers culminate with a new super cool doodle

Search engine Google’s doodle series, which had started last week to thank essential workers working on the frontline during Covid-19 lockdown, has come to an end. Doing its bit to acknowledge the indispensable contribution of essential workers, the company had started the series of posting creatively designed doodles everyday.

Starting with thanking the health workers, sanitation workers and people working in grocery stores, the series also incorporated those who are fulfilling essential services from the confines of their homes like teachers. In a culmination of the week-long series, the company has now created a doodle which represents all essential workers put together in a combined doodle. The company also highlighted the need to stay inside our homes to check the spread of the virus.

The best way to thank all people working on the frontlines is by staying at home to stop the spread of the virus, the company wrote from its official twitter handle. The whole initiative aimed at creating awareness about the vital role played by essential workers to keep our lives going during the unprecedented lockdown in most parts of the world.

Apart from the social message propagated by the company, what attracted the attention towards its initiative was the lucid and creative manner in which the company designed all the doodles on successive days. Far from looking like an attachment, the doodles representing different workers fitted nicely within the doodle. The work surroundings and their nature of work was so concisely represented that anybody could make out the meaning behind the message.

The role of internet and technology was also underscored in most of the doodles as it is the internet which has proved to be the most important infrastructure to keep our economy on the move despite complete lockdown. Be it teachers who are keeping our kids preoccupied by online classes or the online delivery of grocery and life saving medicines, the internet is the common factor in facilitating vital needs of our life. The doodle series got a positive response on the internet with people sharing the doodles on social media.

With lockdown getting extended in most parts of the world, more such series and initiatives would be welcome.