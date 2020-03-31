COVID-19: From providing food packets to ventilators, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam leads by example

Speaking on the occasion of the Maha Purnahuti of the three day Srinivasa Shantyotsava Sahita Dhanwantari Maha Yagam on Saturday at Tirumala.

COVID-19 pandemic: Be it ensuring that beggars and needy people on the street have proper meals to arranging quarantine centres and buying new ventilators, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam leads by example! TTD is leading in rolling out preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid 19, Putting in complete and comprehensive efforts, TTD has been extending full cooperation to Tirupati’s district administration, according to a statement to the media by TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

While pilgrims have to wait till further notice for Lord Venkateswara temple darshan in Tirupati, the good news is that the temple authorities have been proactive in preventive measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

EO highlighted how TTD had already taken all steps and preventive measures to combat the deadly coronavirus spread in Tirumala as well as Tirupati.

From providing daily food packets to be distributed to those who are shelter-less and beggars on the streets. TTD has been ensuring that no one starves or goes hungry. Under the aegis of the SV Annaprasadam Trust, TTD is preparing 45,000 food packets daily to be distributed to shelterless and needy people.

The first batch of 30,000 food packets will be distributed in the first half of the day. The second batch of 15,000 food packets are kept for distribution in the night. Every day, there will be a change of menu with traditional food items in rotation such as curd rice, pepper rice, vegetable rice, tomato rice , Pongal and Bisibelabath.

In addition, BIRRD hospital will be developed by TTD as Covid-19 quarantine centre. Given that several cases are referred to SVIMs, it is now confirmed that the BIRRD hospital will be used as the centre for quarantine. Currently. the Sri Padmavati Nilayam Rest House at Tiruchanoor has also been converted into a proper quarantine centre.

To tackle the shortage of medical ventilators, TTD is set to purchase new ventilators to SVIMS Super Specialty hospital, which is currently a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.