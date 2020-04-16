COVID-19: Can Coronavirus spread from the food we eat? Details here!

Food is less likely to spread the virus as people always take precautions before eating their food like washing their hands and cleaning utensils properly.

Coronavirus outbreak: Can COVID-19 spread from the food we eat? Don’t panic, as it is not likely! With Covid-19 taking a protracted shape and governments across the world making long term plans to cope with the virus, people will also have to inculcate precautions like washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance. Fear about the things we touch and eat is also going to pervade in our lives for a long time. Health experts have cautioned against touching the surfaces which many people may have come in contact with, food is something which has not been seen as the high risk carrier of the deadly virus.

Why is it so? If experts and their analyses till now are to be believed then food is less likely to spread the virus as people always take precautions before eating their food like washing their hands and cleaning utensils properly. The alarm of Coronavirus has already made people doubly conscious of maintaining personal hygiene. Moreover, barring dishes which include raw vegetables and fruits, most of the food we eat is cooked at a very high temperature rendering the virus dead in the process.

Also, food is not something which provides a breeding ground to the virus like living beings. Some experts have also opined that even if one were to intake a virus with the food inside their body, the virus is unlikely to survive the acidic nature of our stomach. However, it would be too early to draw any definite conclusions about the virus. Until health experts do some conclusive research on the subject, people must simply adhere to the following precautions.

Only fresh fruits and veggies which have just arrived in the market should be purchased. Articles lying in the stores for days are likely to have come in contact with more and more people.

Washing our hands after touching raw fruits and vegetables in the market goes without saying. Packages of the food items also pose a high risk.

Cooking our food for more than three minutes on the furnace is likely to kill the germs of the virus. Washing the vegetable and fruits with hot water can also prove beneficial.

With these easy-to-do tips, make sure you stay at home safely too.