COVID-19: Are masks effective in preventing COVID-19 infections from spreading? Details here!

Using a mask alone will not be sufficient unless it is paired with other measures like maintaining hand hygiene.

Coronavirus prevention: Ever wondered how effective masks are and why its effectiveness is still debated and discussed? With the number of cases on rise across the countries, it is likely that wearing face masks in public may be mandated for all to flatten the Coronavirus curve, but the effectiveness of masks is still debated, the IE reported. Initially, people who have been tested positive for the Coronavirus, have any other respiratory problems/flu or healthcare workers were asked to use surgical masks or N95 masks as a means for preventing COVID-19 infection. However, with asymptomatic Coronavirus cases on an increase, majority people have been asked to cover their faces. The question remains, are masks really effective in preventing the infection from spreading?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that using a mask alone will not be sufficient unless it is paired with other measures like maintaining hand hygiene. However, the organisation has said that the evidence is limited for masks worn by healthy or infected individuals is beneficial. The statement said that it is not necessary that healthy person who is wearing a mask can prevent them from having respiratory disease. It further added that medical masks should be used by healthcare workers as they are dealing with infected patients directly. The WHO also advised people to cough or sneeze by covering their nose and mouth from the elbow or a tissue paper.

The organization has also advised people to check the layers of fabric, breathing ability and well ability to repel water if non-medical masks are used as a preventive measure. Meanwhile, according to an article published in journal Nature said that masks can reduce the emission of viral particles into the environment but may not contain tiny particles of the virus. The journal also said that surgical masks may be able to reduce transmission from symptomatic patients.