COVID-19: 49 new cases, one more death in Delhi

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.08 per cent now.
The national capital recorded 49 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Thursday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here. The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,040, according to the latest bulletin.
On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Tuesday the city had logged 44 cases and five deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.
On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures
