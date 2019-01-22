“Couldn’t rest”: When Shashi Tharoor stayed in SRK’s hotel suite in Munnar

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 6:30 PM

When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called it a day and looked forward to spending a relaxing night at his hotel suite in Munnar, little did he know that it will be spent with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Not the star himself, but the life-size cut-out of the actor wearing a sherwani right at the centre of the hotel room.

(Source: Express photo by Subham Datta/File and Varinder Chawla)

When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called it a day and looked forward to spending a relaxing night at his hotel suite in Munnar, little did he know that it will be spent with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Not the star himself, but the life-size cut-out of the actor wearing a sherwani right at the centre of the hotel room.

And not just that, almost every corner of the room was decorated with posters of the actor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP for Congress shared some of the photos and tagged the actor with a cheeky caption, “Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film and the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest!”

Even the walls and doors of the room were not spared as memorabilia of the Rohit Shetty film starring SRK and Deepika Padukone adorned them.

Here are some of the reactions to Tharoor’s post –

It is said that SRK stayed in that suite during the shooting of his 2013 movie Chennai Express and the hotel management took to turning the room into a shrine as their tribute to the Bollywood actor.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. “Couldn’t rest”: When Shashi Tharoor stayed in SRK’s hotel suite in Munnar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition