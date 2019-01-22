“Couldn’t rest”: When Shashi Tharoor stayed in SRK’s hotel suite in Munnar

(Source: Express photo by Subham Datta/File and Varinder Chawla)

When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called it a day and looked forward to spending a relaxing night at his hotel suite in Munnar, little did he know that it will be spent with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Not the star himself, but the life-size cut-out of the actor wearing a sherwani right at the centre of the hotel room.

And not just that, almost every corner of the room was decorated with posters of the actor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP for Congress shared some of the photos and tagged the actor with a cheeky caption, “Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film and the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest!”

Dear @iamsrk, when on a brief visit to Munnar yesterday I took rest in the room you occupied in 2013, which has been converted into a shrine for you & #ChennaiExpress! Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film &the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest! pic.twitter.com/hFUYCgXLEc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2019

Even the walls and doors of the room were not spared as memorabilia of the Rohit Shetty film starring SRK and Deepika Padukone adorned them.

Here are some of the reactions to Tharoor’s post –

Kashmir se Kanyakumari – only two Ss rule – SRK and Shashi Tharoor — Praveen Khanna (@praveenkhanna78) January 21, 2019

King of Bollywood and the king of politics. — Chainomics Pakodanomics- ریاض فاروقی (@riyazfarooqui) January 21, 2019

Very disappointed, no new English word to learn today. — IwasGroot (@GrootIwas) January 21, 2019

In the grip of Khan????I am sure, now your posters too will be added in this small space… Just Wondering where the new guest will sleep .???? https://t.co/XTVmgIUdpl — kavi ???????????????? (@kavita_tewari) January 21, 2019

It is said that SRK stayed in that suite during the shooting of his 2013 movie Chennai Express and the hotel management took to turning the room into a shrine as their tribute to the Bollywood actor.