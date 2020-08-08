Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna next year; Opportunity for Indian beauty industry to partner with top Italian brands

Apart from business houses, ‘Beauty Made in Italy’ will also be relevant for influencers, lifestyle bloggers, cosmetic industry experts, and anyone who has keen interest in the beauty industry.

The 53rd edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, a leading international trade show for the entire beauty industry, will be held in Italy’s Bologna from 18–22 March, 2021. Top Italian beauty product companies will be on display here and a digital directory with information about the participating companies is being launched as a precursor to the main event. Called ‘Beauty Made in Italy’, the directory has details of 800 Italian companies, 1,500 Italian brands and more than 3,500 beauty products from various cosmetic sectors such as beauty salon and spa; perfumery and cosmetics; hair, nail and accessories; natural and organic; and aesthetic medicine.

The CoViD pandemic has changed the way business is being done all over the world. In the post CoViD world, the emphasis will be more on partnerships through virtual channels. The traditional notion of brick and mortar entities where goods are typically sold across the counter and partnerships fostered through physical meetings, will undergo a radical change.

The ‘Beauty Made in Italy’ is a digital directory that can help Indian cosmetic industry, according to trade experts. This digital tool can help companies discover the latest trends and products in the international beauty industry, and form partnerships. It offers a wide range of business opportunities with Italian companies as well.

“Italian companies want very much to engage with young, upwardly mobile Indians whose aspiration to reach new heights is very impressive,” said Fabrizio Giustarini, Trade Commissioner, Mumbai Office. “We hope that this digital directory will be the first step in that direction.”

Italy is recognized as a world leader in beauty products. It produces 60% of the world’s cosmetics. Italian cosmetic products are recognized throughout the world for their quality, innovation and excellence. Some of the world’s finest skin care and beauty products come from Italy. More important, top quality brands are priced very reasonably. ‘Made in Italy’ beauty products are synonymous with technology, creativity and quality.

Apart from business houses, ‘Beauty Made in Italy’ will also be relevant for influencers, lifestyle bloggers, cosmetic industry experts, and anyone who has keen interest in the beauty industry.

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna will be preceded by WeCosmoprof, a digital event dedicated to the beauty sector, from 5–18 October 2020. WeCosmoprof will offer a digital tool to companies and global buyers using the latest AI technologies, and providing a virtual platform for buyers and sellers.