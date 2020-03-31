Coronavirus Update: PM Modi suggests people opt yoga as stress buster during lockdown

Modi had imposed a nation-wide lockdown on March 24 in order to curb Coronavirus impact.

Coronavirus Lockdown: After announcing a 21-day nationwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video of him practising yoga to stay fit on Twitter. The idea behind the post was to encourage people to practise exercise/ yoga and stay fit during the lockdown. He had written that whenever he gets time, he does an asana “Yoga Nidra” at least once or twice a week. This helps him relieve stress. He further said that asana ensures overall well-being as well as relaxes the mind along with reducing stress and anxiety.

The video comes after he was asked how he has been keeping himself fit during the lockdown due to Coronavirus. As a response, he had shared the video in both Hindi as well as English. The Prime Minister also mentioned that he is not a fitness expert or a yoga teacher but a practitioner who has benefited from some yoga asanas. He feels that some tips may be able to help the people during the lockdown and keep them calm. Modi had imposed a nation-wide lockdown on March 24 in order to curb Coronavirus impact and mandate social distancing.

Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, experts have said that after the lockdown is lifted, an increase in the number of cases for depression and anxiety is likely, especially in India, where estimated population is around 1.3 billion. The Indian Express had earlier reported that there are many people whose movements are restricted and there are issues pertaining to lack of food and finances. In such a scenario, it is important to ensure that mental health of people is not affected that much.

Also, the environment where people are dying from Coronavirus is taking a toll on people’s minds and the isolation is pushing them towards negativity. Therefore, experts too believe that exercise and keeping in touch with relatives/ friends while maintaining physical distance will help people from the state of anxiousness.