Coronavirus spread: Now, get an oven that disinfects goods with UV-C Light

By Seema Wadhwa

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for people to function without a mask, gloves and the most important of all, sanitizing their daily use objects. The biggest fear around the virus is its highly contagious nature and survival on surfaces for a long period of time. This has led to people constantly disinfecting surfaces and quarantining their daily use products upto even 24 hours, followed by a thorough sanitization process.

Although essential, many find the process cumbersome. The need for disinfection grows manifold in settings like workplaces, and healthcare centres. A repeated usage of the same masks, and face shields in day-to-day settings makes individuals more likely vulnerable to the virus and is one of primary concern areas when it comes to disinfection.

In the light of this new-normal, many brands have introduced a range of disinfecting products such as disinfecting sprays, sanitizers, surface cleaners etc. One such product is Corona Oven, an oven that disinfects goods with UV-C Light. A made in India product, it helps one sanitize groceries, masks, shields, clothes, mobiles, laptops, shoes and so on. It is structured exactly like an oven on the outside. Internally, it disinfects products from 360-degree surface level under 10 minutes in the chamber using the UVC light technology.

The UVC violet rays are known to have the strongest disinfectant capacity because of their shorter wavelength and ability of the wavelength to interact with the RNA and DNA of the cells and microbes. The product has been launched by Log 9 Materials, the nanotechnology company. This vocal for local product is available in multiple variants. The 20ltr variant is priced at Rs.10,999. The other availablevariants are 33 ltrs and 40 ltrs.

