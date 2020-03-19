Coronavirus scare: No lunchbox! Mumbai’s famed Dabbawalas suspend tiffin service till March 31

By: |
Published: March 19, 2020 2:35:49 PM

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association on said the service will remain suspended from Friday as a precautionary measure.

Coronavirus scare, No lunchbox, Mumbai, dabbawalas,  Mumbai Dabbawala Association, mumbai tiffin services suspendedSubhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association on said the service will remain suspended from Friday as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai’s famed tiffin suppliers, the dabbawalas, on Thursday said they are suspending their services till March 31 in view of the coronavirus situation. Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association on said the service will remain suspended from Friday as a precautionary measure.

Talekar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed not to crowd on local trains to contain coronavirus and hence responding to his appeal their association decided to suspend the tiffin delivery service.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Coronavirus scare No lunchbox! Mumbai’s famed Dabbawalas suspend tiffin service till March 31
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus Latest News: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 160 in India; PM Modi to address nation today
2COVID-19 effect: Will work-from-home kill jobs?
3Covid-19: Maharashtra to triple testing facilities