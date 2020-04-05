Coronavirus prevention: Government advises people to use homemade masks while stepping out

The advisory on using homemade masks has come at a time when India has entered the Stage 3 of the global pandemic.

As a preventive measure, the Health ministry has asked people to use homemade masks or cover their faces before stepping out of their house, The Indian Express reported. The report said that the government believes this would provide some protection to the community at large. In the United States too, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the use of cloth that can cover the face so that it slows down the speed of COVID-19 outbreak. However, there has been no evidence that shows using covering with a cloth lowers the risk of getting Coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The government in its earlier guidelines has advised people to maintain hand hygiene and use masks. But usage of masks was limited to those who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, people with common or seasonal flu, and doctors along with other healthcare workers. The ministry had said that there was no need to wear masks for people who do not have any travel history or related symptoms. The advisory on using homemade masks has come at a time when India has entered the Stage 3 of the global pandemic. According to the report, the Health Ministry released the advisory that people who do not suffer from any medical condition or have symptoms can use reusable face cover which can be handmade.

The ministry has also highlighted that while commoners can use such face covers as a protective means, it is not advisable to COVID-19 positive patients, doctors and other caretakers. They need to wear proper protective gear, the report said.

It further said that handmade masks can contribute to an increase in personal hygiene among a community. It asserted that the mask used by one person should not be shared by any other, even a family member. All the members in a family are expected to have their own personal handmade masks that can be used while stepping out.