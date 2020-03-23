Coronavirus pandemic: Stuck at home? Check Canada’s Kelowna neighbourhood feel-good initiative!

Lockdowns, quarantine measures and restrictions to one’s every day routine is particularly stressful and challenging for professionals and those who have been used to a rush-filled, hectic lifestyle.

Coronavirus pandemic: Do you feel stuck at home and depressed about it? Don’t worry, you are not alone! As more and more people are staying at home globally, the feeling of ‘being jailed’ poses a sudden and unexpected dilemma, particularly as one is not able to move around as usual. In Canada, the neighbourhood in Kelowna came out with a unique and ‘feel good’ way to spend and enjoy their ‘stay at home’ experience and turn into something of a positive engagement! What makes this neighbourhood initiative quite unusual and interesting is the fact that they have come forward with an out-of-the-box idea – a Neighbourhood Window Walk! A report in Global News Canada explains how this initiative began.

While this may sound odd, it all started when a new mom got her neighbours to start putting up signs – sometimes with flowers or animals or encouraging words to post them on their windows. What this means is that when people in the neighbourhood are going out for walks, they find these super creative window signs greeting them throughout their walk. Simply put, dress up your windows as creatively as you can!

Normalising daily routine becomes a challenge in these times as people feel forced to stay indoors as part of their battle against Covid-19. However, little acts of creativity and thoughtfulness for the society make it not just a bearable exercise for survival, but also rings in a feeling of hope for the entire neighbourhood to the effect, “You are not alone, we are all in this together.”

While it is important to practice social distancing, there is no doubt that it is essential to maintain social connections during the period of isolation.

For mental health and well being, one needs to find easy and meaningful ways to stay connected to loved ones and engage with them through phone conversations or video calls to keep the ‘human connect’ in full throttle.