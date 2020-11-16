Coronavirus pandemic: Dining at restaurants or studying in the classroom? How risky are these activities

The scientific evidence gathered across the world has shown elementary schools turned out to be safer than it was thought. (Express photo)

Coronavirus Covid-19 update: Should dining in restaurants be allowed when schools are shut due to the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic? US cities are facing the question even as several nations in Europe and cities in America have been witnessing a severe second wave of Covid-19 infections. While many cities have ordered the closure of schools, dine-restaurants were allowed to function, Indian Express quoted the New York Times.

However, the conundrum reflects the most pertinent dilemma of the Coronavirus pandemic – Life vs Livelihood and here education against the sustainability of the economy. The intricate calculus of new normal has forced New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his administration to let people have dinner in restaurants while directing students to opt for online schools. Even though education for children is more essential than having dinner at restaurants, the risk of the restaurant industry getting collapsed and thousands of jobs are at stake. Classrooms and dine-rooms in New York were allowed to open in September.

Classroom or Dineroom – Which is more superspreader?

Around 0.17 per cent of Coronavirus tests conducted in over 2,800 schools in October was reported positive. The scientific evidence gathered across the world has shown elementary schools turned out to be safer than it was thought. Initially, it was believed that elementary schools would become the superspreader sites. However, there have been pieces of evidence that crowded indoor venues, gyms, cafes, and restaurants account for 8 in 10 new infections. Experts have claimed that restaurants tend to be the riskiest places, around four times dangerous than coffee shops and gyms. A report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September showed that eating at a restaurant was the most linked activity to the Coronavirus positive cases, as per the IE report quoting New York Times.

However, there will always be economic and employment factors. In the US, around 12 million people were employed in the restaurant industry before the Coronavirus pandemic situation. About 2 million people are still out of work, the National Restaurant Association said. Even after the reopening of restaurants, a federal bailout package was the need of the hour, the IE report says.