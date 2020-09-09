Coronavirus pandemic: Civic body allows reopening of open-air dining areas in South Delhi; Details

The proposal would come into force once it is passed by the house. (Representative image: Pinterest)

Coronavirus Unlock: Open-air dining has now been allowed at restaurants in South Delhi! South MCD’s standing committee on Tuesday passed a proposal, allowing the restaurants to start operating their open-air dining facilities, according to a report by IE. With this, hotels, clubs, restaurants as well as malls having restaurants, in areas like Saket, Vasant Kunj, Aerocity, Dwarka and Vasant Vihar, would be benefitting, the report added. The report quoted a senior official of South MCD as saying that allowing open-air dining services of eateries and restaurants would be better during the coronavirus pandemic, because the risk of the virus spreading this way is lower than that in air-conditioned closed spaces.

The eateries and establishments would not, however, be allowed to cook in open, keeping in mind the fire safety, the report quoted Rajdutt Gahlot, the chairman of the standing committee, as saying. He added that the proposal only covered those restaurants which had NOC from the fire departments as well as health trade licences.

The proposal stated that the open areas or the terrace should not be covered, while also giving permission for serving of food and alcohol in these areas. The report cited the approved proposal as saying that additional measures should be put in place to obstruct the visibility of the open areas, if they are visible from high places nearby, as they should not be visible from the residential areas adjoining the establishments. Furthermore, permission has not been granted from live performances, and the time for playing music has been capped at 11 pm.

However, the traders’ associations are of the view that the approved proposal would not benefit many establishments. The report cited Hauz Khas Village traders’ association president Satyendra S Sarna as saying that the proposal would only cover around four to five restaurants in the area, adding that it would not help much since there are other areas which are either old or have less space. At these places, he said, it would be difficult for establishments to follow fire safety norms.

The proposal would come into force once it is passed by the house in its next meeting likely to be conducted in September itself, the report stated.