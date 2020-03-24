Coronavirus outbreak: What is “COVIDIOTS” trending on Twitter?

While people across the world went into self-isolation, the term “COVIDIOT” started to trend on Twitter. (ANI)

Coronavirus: As the coronavirus pandemic grips over 170 countries, governments everywhere have asked people to remain inside and practice social distancing. Several places have also been placed under lockdown so that the spread of the disease can be contained. While people across the world went into self-isolation, the term “COVIDIOT” started to trend on Twitter, becoming one of the most popular trends on Sunday and Monday.

So what does the term “COVIDIOTS” mean?

The trend started with several people sharing images of people in the UK going out in the streets in large numbers even as the country falls in the area of coronavirus epicentre at the moment. Sharing such pictures, people started trending the tag Covidiots.

Complete Morons , today at Matlock Bath, think it’s a bloody bank holiday, suppose they have a house full of food and bog roll so make hay, IDIOTS IDIOTS IDIOTS #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/4iIhhhgRrW — TT (@TrevorT52900021) March 22, 2020

According to a picture doing rounds on social media, which uses a fake dictionary definition of the word, defines term covidiots as people either stubbornly ignores the social distancing protocol during the pandemic, thus causing further spread of the disease, or an individual who hoards groceries and supplies, creating panic among others and depriving other people of basic necessities.

Soon, people across the world started posting images of people out in the streets using this hashtag. Some also started posting memes to make people realise the situation with humour.

They said sit at home. Not come and visit my mum ????????‍♂????????‍♂????????‍♂#COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/XaMRBeauht — Milista of Informashun ???????? ❁ (@EkeVanVictor) March 23, 2020

Me looking at group of more than 5 people roaming on road. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/wZnyGPyuJw — Quarantined Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 23, 2020

At this time, some people also tried to use videos to inform others about the need to stay at home during this time.

Canadian #COVID19 pressers r from Public Health officials. Politicians provide the funds & resources. Parliament coordinated cross party voting w a quorem to pass support bills.This is how adults handle a crisis. America is broken. #RandPaulVirus #COVIDIOTS https://t.co/tXMM0hkaHZ — No WAYNE (@NoWAYNE3) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan in China in December last year and quickly spread to countries around the world. Within four months, the disease has spread to more than 170 countries, accounting for the death of more than 13,000 people across the world.

In India, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached over 490, of which 446 cases are currently active. Meanwhile, 36 patients have been cured of the disease so far and eight have died.

Moreover, to avoid the country spiralling into a stage of community transmission, almost all state governments have placed their respective states and Union Territories in lockdown, while trains, domestic flights, inter-state buses and metros have also been ordered shut.