Coronavirus outbreak: What is “COVIDIOTS” trending on Twitter?

By: |
Published: March 24, 2020 10:37:01 AM

COVID-19: The trend started with several people sharing images of people in the UK going out in the streets in large numbers even as the country falls in the area of coronavirus epicentre at the moment.

coronavirus, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus in India, lockdown india, india coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus impact in India, COVID 19, covidiots, what is covidiots, what does covidiots meanWhile people across the world went into self-isolation, the term “COVIDIOT” started to trend on Twitter. (ANI)

Coronavirus: As the coronavirus pandemic grips over 170 countries, governments everywhere have asked people to remain inside and practice social distancing. Several places have also been placed under lockdown so that the spread of the disease can be contained. While people across the world went into self-isolation, the term “COVIDIOT” started to trend on Twitter, becoming one of the most popular trends on Sunday and Monday.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Related News

So what does the term “COVIDIOTS” mean?

The trend started with several people sharing images of people in the UK going out in the streets in large numbers even as the country falls in the area of coronavirus epicentre at the moment. Sharing such pictures, people started trending the tag Covidiots.

According to a picture doing rounds on social media, which uses a fake dictionary definition of the word, defines term covidiots as people either stubbornly ignores the social distancing protocol during the pandemic, thus causing further spread of the disease, or an individual who hoards groceries and supplies, creating panic among others and depriving other people of basic necessities.

Soon, people across the world started posting images of people out in the streets using this hashtag. Some also started posting memes to make people realise the situation with humour.

At this time, some people also tried to use videos to inform others about the need to stay at home during this time.

Coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan in China in December last year and quickly spread to countries around the world. Within four months, the disease has spread to more than 170 countries, accounting for the death of more than 13,000 people across the world.

In India, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached over 490, of which 446 cases are currently active. Meanwhile, 36 patients have been cured of the disease so far and eight have died.

Moreover, to avoid the country spiralling into a stage of community transmission, almost all state governments have placed their respective states and Union Territories in lockdown, while trains, domestic flights, inter-state buses and metros have also been ordered shut.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Coronavirus outbreak What is “COVIDIOTS” trending on Twitter?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Race for corona vaccine hots up; US, China enter human-trials stage
2Kerala in semi-lockdown, bars temporarily shut as fight against COVID-19 intensifies
3China ready to share its experience to control coronavirus spread with India, provide assistance