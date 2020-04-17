Coronavirus outbreak: Latest Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers for their efforts

Teachers across the world have been using various video calling platforms like Zoom and Google Classrooms to conduct classes virtually. (Screengrab)

COVID-19: Google Doodle thanks teachers and childcare workers! In the coronavirus global pandemic, several heroes have emerged, who are going beyond their call of duty to do their jobs. Teachers are one of these heroes. While schools and colleges are closed, teachers continue to do their jobs from home, coming up with teaching plans and conducting online classes. This has been happening around the world. Recognising their efforts, Google on Friday decided to thank all the teachers and childcare workers through its famous Google Doodle, as a part of its ‘thank you coronavirus helpers’ initiative.

According to an IE report, the initiative aims to appreciate the efforts put in by all the essential workers and thank them for their untiring work, even in the face of a global pandemic. The series has found support among a lot of users. The most recent Google Doodle in this series showcases a teacher, dressed in a blue gown, standing in front of a white board and delivering a lecture over a videoconference.

In the previous doodles, the workers were shown as wearing masks to showcase the importance of face covers, but in this one, the educator is not wearing one, indicating that she is at her home, with curtains drawn in front of a window.

Google shared the doodle on Twitter and thanked the teachers and childcare workers for being the “constant” in a world that is “ever-changing”.

Meanwhile, the IE report further stated that in Delhi, teachers at government schools have also been helping in running quarantine centres as well as community kitchens.

Teachers across the world have been using various video calling platforms like Zoom and Google Classrooms to conduct classes virtually, so that students do not miss out on their studies. Apart from that, some educators have been using platforms like YouTube to create and upload lectures for students to refer whenever they require.

As part of the initiative, Google has so far thanked doctors and medical professionals, food delivery personnel and workers in the food industry.