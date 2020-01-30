Coronavirus outbreak: 78 people who returned from China under ‘house quarantine’ in Tamil Nadu

No positive case of coronavirus has been detected in Tamil Nadu and all preventive measures are in place, the minister said.
Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar informed that 78 people who arrived from coronavirus-hit regions of China have been put under “house quarantine” and being monitored. He added that no positive case of coronavirus had been detected in Tamil Nadu so far. The minister said all preventive measures were in place and there was no need to panic, as per a PTI report. Tamil Nadu government has gotten more vigilant since the confirmation of a coronavirus case from neighbouring Kerala, the report added.
The state health department was monitoring the situation closely, Vijayabaskar said. None of these people had been hospitalised and they were all being kept under house quarantine in their homes, he informed. Vijayabaskar urged people to maintain personal hygiene and wash their hands multiple times daily.
The Chinese Embassy had informed authorities that all medical students from Tamil Nadu were safe in China, he assured, and said the state was taking all necessary steps to ensure their well-being.
Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Ji Rong said that the mission has been in close communication with the Indian government regarding its efforts in preventing and controlling the outbreak of coronavirus. China was following closely the report of a confirmed coronavirus case from Kerala, the Chinese Embassy spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying. Chinese authorities were willing to provide necessary assistance to ensure the health and safety of Indian citizens in China, Ji said.
In the meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has reached out to over 600 Indians in China’s virus-hit Hubei province to ascertain their willingness in being evacuated. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s Mission in Beijing is working round-the-clock on the ground to work out the necessary logistics of evacuating its citizens from virus-hit areas of China. India has sought permission from China to operate two flights out of the country, and kept Air India’s Boeing 747 aircraft on standby for the same.
