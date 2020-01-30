Coronavirus outbreak: 78 people who returned from China under ‘house quarantine’ in Tamil Nadu

A man wearing a surgical mask makes a child wear one outside the government general hospital where a student who had been in Wuhan is kept in isolation in Thrissur, Kerala. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar informed that 78 people who arrived from coronavirus-hit regions of China have been put under “house quarantine” and being monitored. He added that no positive case of coronavirus had been detected in Tamil Nadu so far. The minister said all preventive measures were in place and there was no need to panic, as per a PTI report. Tamil Nadu government has gotten more vigilant since the confirmation of a coronavirus case from neighbouring Kerala, the report added.

The state health department was monitoring the situation closely, Vijayabaskar said. None of these people had been hospitalised and they were all being kept under house quarantine in their homes, he informed. Vijayabaskar urged people to maintain personal hygiene and wash their hands multiple times daily.

The Chinese Embassy had informed authorities that all medical students from Tamil Nadu were safe in China, he assured, and said the state was taking all necessary steps to ensure their well-being.