Coronavirus Outbreak: 400 tailors in Mizoram still at work during lockdown, but producing something different

Coronavirus in India: While the businesses have been shut amid the lockdown, tailors have been keeping themselves busy anyway. Even though clothes for customers are not being stitched, around 400 tailors in the state of Mizoram are working tirelessly to make protective gear, as per the directions of nurses and doctors, for medical professionals, truck drivers, police personnel, and the members of the civil society who formed the Local Task Force to aid in executing a smooth lockdown, an IE report stated.

According to Jenny Lalduhsaki, the owner of JD Fashion House in Aizawl, as per the report, five women in the store have been continuously cutting reams of cloth, which would be sent the house’s tailors across the city for stitching.

Far away from JD Fashion House, Dothangpuii, a tailor in the state’s Lunglei district, has also been working her sewing machine relentlessly, the report stated. While on usual days Mizoram’s tailors work on trendy clothes, what they’re doing now feels different to them and they feel good about it, the IE report quoted one of the five women of JD Fashion House as saying. They chose to remain anonymous, as they said they weren’t doing this to have their names in the papers, but for their country and the countrymen, the report added.

The protective gear which the tailors are making include face shields, gloves, masks, head covers, gowns/coveralls, Hazmat suits, shoe covers, etc. Even while the Mizoram government procured 10,000 N95 masks, 10,900 personal protective equipment, 900 pairs of shoe covers and 200 infrared sensors from the Centre, the state community of 400 tailors is being cautious, forming committees and producing scrubs, masks, disposable downs, boots, etc.

The idea is the brainchild of C Lalramdini, according to the report, who wrote on Facebook that he figured out that in the middle of a pandemic, there might be a shortage of protective equipment. He thought about the tailors in Mizoram and created a WhatsApp group, which reached its maximum limit within two hours. He was aided by Ruby Nengte, a homeopathy intern in Nashik. She belongs to Mizoram but is currently in Nashik, Maharashtra due to the lockdown. She runs a small fabric shipping business apart from the internship, and alerted her network of tailors and designers in Mizoram.

The tasks have been divided among the tailors and the Local Task Force, which is incharge of enforcing the lockdown, is also undertaking the delivery of these products between tailors. Once the production is complete, the Local Task Force takes them to the hospitals for approval from doctors and for being disinfected. From there, these equipment are dispatched to various places. Even police personnel in Mizoram have started sporting the trendy masks these tailors have been making. The first proper order of the tailors’ products will be sent to the Vairengte check-post located on the Mizoram-Assam border soon, the IE report stated.