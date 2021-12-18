Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: WHO insists on scaling-up public health, social measures amid global rise in Omicron cases; India records 7,415 new Covid-19 cases, 289 deaths

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: India recorded a total of 7,145 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning. The data also highlighted that a total of 8706 recoveries were made in last 24 hours which has taken the total recovery toll to 3,41,71,471. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.38% which is the highest since March 2020.
India’s active caseload stands at 84,565 which is the lowest in 569 days. A decline of 1,850 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 75 days, PTI reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 34 days, according to the health ministry. Over 136 crore vaccine doses have also been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. But this achievement seems to have been overshadowed by the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.
In a weekly press briefing on Friday, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry highlighted the increasing global threat of Omicron cases and urged the people to avoid unneccessary travelling. Agrawal said that India has so far reported 101 cases of the Omicron variant across 11 states. The ministry also flagged the fast spread of Omicron which is a major cause of concern for the government. “Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa, where Delta circulation was low. It also appears to spread more quickly than Delta in places where the incidence of Delta is high, such as in the United Kingdom,” Agrawal said.
The Ministry has been warning people to avoid mass gatherings, especially around New year due to the rising number of Omicron cases, and the caution was again raised on Friday by Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR. “This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities (Christmas, New Year),” Bhargava said.
In another global development, the World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, the anti-Covid vaccine being produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) under license from Novavax. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities, reported PTI. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website. However it also stated that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
One person died of coronavirus in Ladakh, while 17 new cases pushed the infection tally to 21,903, officials said on Saturday. The fatality was reported from Leh on Friday, pushing the death toll in the Union Territory to 217 — 159 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. Of the new cases, 15 were reported from Leh and two from Kargil, officials said, adding that Leh accounts for 18,237 of the total cases, while Kargil has so far recorded 3,666 infections. They said 10 coronavirus patients were discharged after successful treatment in Leh, taking the number of cured patients in Ladakh to 21,513. There are 173 active cases in the Union Territory –159 in Leh and 14 in Kargil. (PTI)
Australia reported record high new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a third day, with outbreaks growing in the two most populous states, however Prime Minister Scott Morrison continued to downplay the risks as the country eases pandemic curbs. New South Wales state reported 2,482 new cases, Victoria state reported 1,504 new cases and Queensland state reported 31 new cases on Saturday, together topping Austalia's previous high of 3,820 cases a day earlier. Morrison reiterated on Saturday the focus should be on hospitalisations and cases in intensive care and on ventilators rather than actual case numbers as the country learns to live with the virus. So far, he said the rising case numbers in New South Wales were not translating into pressure on hospitals, with only 26 people in intensive care. (Reuters)
English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation, which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players. Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue. “There are obviously a lot of concerns and a lot of unanswered questions,” Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said. “That's the reason why the Premier League, on Monday, have put in place an opportunity for the managers to get together and I'm hoping there will be a lot of clarity which comes off the back of that meeting.” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he's read the rules “and instantly forgot them because there are many of them.” Club captains also plan to hold talks, said Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain. The league has already reintroduced emergency measures — more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors among them — but said its intention was to maintain the current schedule “where safely possible.” The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis and “based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.” The latest postponements — five of the weekend's 10-match schedule — brought the total number of top-flight games called off this week to nine. (AP)
Two COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Saturday. The COVID-19 caseload of the Union territory remained unchanged at 7,700 as no fresh infection was detected. A total of 7,569 people have been cured of the disease so far, including one on Friday, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said. The administration has thus far tested over 6.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.98 lakh people, of whom 2.85 lakh have been fully vaccinated. (PTI)
With the addition of 127 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,71,018, while the death of two patients took the toll to 11,599, an official said on Saturday. These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent, he said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection figure is now 1,38,899 and death toll 3,306, another official said. (PTI)