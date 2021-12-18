Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: WHO insists on scaling-up public health, social measures amid global rise in Omicron cases; India records 7,415 new Covid-19 cases, 289 deaths

Live

India’s active caseload stands at 84,565 which is the lowest in 569 days. A decline of 1,850 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent.

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: India recorded a total of 7,145 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning. The data also highlighted that a total of 8706 recoveries were made in last 24 hours which has taken the total recovery toll to 3,41,71,471. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.38% which is the highest since March 2020.

India’s active caseload stands at 84,565 which is the lowest in 569 days. A decline of 1,850 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 75 days, PTI reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 34 days, according to the health ministry. Over 136 crore vaccine doses have also been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. But this achievement seems to have been overshadowed by the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.

In a weekly press briefing on Friday, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry highlighted the increasing global threat of Omicron cases and urged the people to avoid unneccessary travelling. Agrawal said that India has so far reported 101 cases of the Omicron variant across 11 states. The ministry also flagged the fast spread of Omicron which is a major cause of concern for the government. “Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa, where Delta circulation was low. It also appears to spread more quickly than Delta in places where the incidence of Delta is high, such as in the United Kingdom,” Agrawal said.

The Ministry has been warning people to avoid mass gatherings, especially around New year due to the rising number of Omicron cases, and the caution was again raised on Friday by Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR. “This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities (Christmas, New Year),” Bhargava said.

In another global development, the World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, the anti-Covid vaccine being produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) under license from Novavax. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities, reported PTI. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website. However it also stated that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on the Coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned.