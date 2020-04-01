Coronavirus: Mizoram boy breaks open his piggy bank, donates his savings to fight COVID-19

His gesture has been appreciated by many including Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

A seven-year-old boy from Mizoram’s Kolasib town broke open his piggy bank and donated his entire savings to fight COVID-19 and feed the poor hit by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

Rommel Lalmuansanga, a resident of Venglai area in Kolasib donated an amount of Rs 333 to the village-level task force on COVID-19, local resident Zomuanpuia Tlau said. Lalmuansanga handed over a tiny plastic containing Rs 333 in coins and currency notes to leaders of the task force, he said.

His gesture has been appreciated by many including Chief Minister Zoramthanga. “This tiny bundle contains Rs 333 in cash and coins; 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai donated

his entire savings to his village-level task force in this war against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic,” Zoramthanga tweeted. The chief minister lauded Lalmuansanga as a “hero” and wished that he be blessed by God.