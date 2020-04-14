Coronavirus Lockdown: What turns an area into an active COVID-19 hotspot? Details here!

What constitutes a hotspot and what changes can come into our lives if our locality turned into a hotspot?

COVID-19 hotspots are in the spotlight! However, what exactly does it signify? The spread of the Coronavirus has brought a lot of medical terminology which was earlier confined to the medical experts, to the common households. After quarantine and Coronavirus became one of the most commonly used words in the past months, a new word “hotspot” is becoming popular as the government clamps down on the “active hotspots” of Covid-19 across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted in his address today that only those districts which do not house any “active hotspot” will be given some relaxation from April 20th. Government broadcaster DD national also posted a video on its twitter account explaining what constitutes a hotspot and what changes can come into our lives if our locality turned into a hotspot.

What exactly do we mean by a COVID-19 hotspot?

The video explains in clear terms that any geographical area which has recorded more than six positive cases is labelled as hotspot by the government. In other words, if your area happens to record or has already recorded more than six positive cases of Coronavirus, then it will be called a hotspot.

How can it affect the lives of people living in a hotspot area?

In contrast to the nationwide lockdown where people are allowed to go out for essential services like pharmacy shops, grocery shops, banks etc, the government imposes total lockdown in such areas. People won’t be allowed to step out of their houses. Instead, delivery of essential products including food, grocery, vegetables and medicine will be done at your doorstep.

What extra measures will the government take in hotspots?

The government’s action may range from testing of more people, ensuring cleanliness and spread of disinfectants in the hotspot areas. Also, the added responsibility of ensuring proper supply of goods at the doorstep of the people also falls on the shoulders of the government agencies.

As a lot of COVID-19 hotspots have been marked in different parts of the country, here’s all you need to know about it.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/8Tnb7zHa9N — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 14, 2020

How will declaring an area hotspot help in the fight against Covid-19?

The declaration of area as a hotspot may reduce community transmission of the deadly virus. People who are active carriers of the virus might also be traced easily in a short span of geographical area.