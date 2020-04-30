Coronavirus Lockdown: Super 30 founder Anand Kumar urges Modi govt to launch exclusive education channel for students

Kumar has written a letter to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in this regard.

Founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar has urged the government to start a 24×7 channel for the students amidst the nationwide lockdown which is affecting studies of the students. Highlighting the need of launching an education channel named Doordarshan education, Kumar said that all students don’t have the wherewithal to subscribe to private online coaching classes. Kumar has written a letter to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in this regard, PTI reported.

Underscoring the viability of the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the virus, Kumar said that the lockdown was much needed but has also affected the studies of the students across the country. He also said despite huge private institutions switching to online mode, a large section of underprivileged students cannot afford these online courses. He also pointed to the fact that not all the households have a smartphone and internet connectivity to utilise such online courses.

I have urged the govt to start an exclusive channel on the lines of DD Kisan which exclusively caters to the needs of the farmers, Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. He also said that almost every household in the country has a television and different slots can be divided on the channel for different classes. Terming the launch of such a channel a game changer, Kumar said that apart from the study classes motivational talks and self-development lessons can also be imparted to the students on the channel.

Super 30 selects 30 students from underprivileged backgrounds to train them for the IIT-JEE entrance exam every year. Most students of Kumar make it to premier IITs of the country with phenomenal success rate year after year. Some hurdles have however cropped up in the selection process of the students for this year’s session due to the coronavirus lockdown. Kumar said that in view of the nationwide lockdown he would devise another way of selecting students from across the country and train them for IIT-JEE 2021.