Coronavirus lockdown: Pollution decrease makes honey bees healthy; honey yield doubles during lockdown

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) which comes under the MSME ministry of the government has recorded the increase in the production of honey in the lockdown period.

With a sharp dip registered in the pollution level due to Coronavirus lockdown, the health of honey bees and their population has seen a sudden spurt. The improvement in their health and population is being attributed to the improvement in air quality and substantial decrease in the levels of air pollution, noise pollution and pesticide content in the atmosphere, IE reported. The resultant activity of the increased population of bees has also led to increase in the production of honey in the country.

Due to the phenomenal improvement in the air quality and abundance of greenery in the surroundings, bees kept bust and filled the hives of honey quickly, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. Before the lockdown we used to collect around 15-20 kg of honey from each bee box but it doubled to around 40 kg/box during the lockdown, Saxena added.

The trend was visible in all honey producing states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab among others.Saxena also said that apart from the quantity, the quality of the produced honey improved immensely as the nectar sucked by the bees was devoid of any pesticide and pollution contents during the lockdown.

Similar were the findings of the farmers who are engaged in honey production. In a typical bee box we derive around 7-8 kg of honey but this season we extracted twice the amount, Vijay Kasana who has honey farms spread over in Himachal Pradesh, U.P and Jammu and Kashmir was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The development is in tune with the hundreds of instances of wildlife animals venturing out in the open reported around the world in the absence of humans in their vicinity due to Covid-19 restrictions. In many exceptional instances animals which were for long believed to have gone extinct were spotted with sheer delight.